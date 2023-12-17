The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Long-serving volunteers celebrated with EGHS Life Governor honour

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:48am, first published December 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two long serving East Grampians Health Service auxiliary members were named Life Governors at the health service's annual general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.