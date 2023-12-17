Long-serving volunteers celebrated with EGHS Life Governor honour

Two long serving East Grampians Health Service auxiliary members were named Life Governors at the health service's annual general meeting.
Judy Paterson and Jane Richardson were awarded the honour by the EGHS board for their commitment and dedication to the health service.
Mrs Paterson has been member of the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary for 21 years, including president for 12 years, stepping down from the role in 2018 but continuing to be part of the Auxiliary.
"Judy has always found volunteering rewarding, particularly as she worked at the Ararat Hospital as a nurse straight after arriving in the district," Board Chair Ken Weldin said.
"Through her involvement with the Auxiliary, Judy has liaised effectively with EGHS, at both the Willaura and Ararat campuses, and oversaw very successful fundraising events including the long running Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market and Mount William catering.
"Judy is a dedicated, reliable and effective member who has displayed a sustained interest in the welfare of the Willaura Health Care residents and the staff who work there."
In addition to her volunteering at Willaura, Mrs Paterson was also one of the founding trustees of the EGHS Building for the Future Foundation, serving for four years on the Foundation from 2009 to 2013.
Mrs Richardson's commitment to the health service has been evident for many years.
"Jane has held positions in the former Aged Care Auxiliary and current EGHS Residents' Support Group since 2008, taking over the role of secretary from Dorothy Konig when 70 Lowe Street opened," Mr Weldin said.
"She has held the role of secretary for 13 years and was also president, as well as a member of the general committee. Jane continues to be very actively involved in the group, providing experience and wise counsel at meetings.
"Jane has also been a consumer representative on the Lowe Street User Group, providing consumer feedback for the redevelopment program, and was recently the consumer representative on the EGHS project called 'Supporting the wellbeing of staff caring for residents with challenging behaviours in Residential Aged Care (Swell-RAC)'.
"Additionally, Jane has supported her husband John's regular visits to assist with several activities at both Lowe Street and Garden View Court."
Mrs Paterson and Mrs Richardson join a long line of EGHS Life Governors, who have served the community and the health service over many years.
