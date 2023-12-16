Care bag donation to help patients rushed to hospital without essentials

A kind gesture from a community member will help patients who are admitted to the East Grampians Health Service Urgent Care Centre or Inpatient Unit without time to pack the essentials.
Cherie Marcos donated several 'care bags' to EGHS, filled with essentials such as soap, toothbrush, socks and underwear.
The care bags will assist patients who are rushed to hospital in an emergency without time to pack a bag.
Ms Marcos said she had been in similar situations in the past, both herself and with her children, and knew what it was like to arrive at a hospital with nothing.
This is what prompted her idea to provide the care bags to EGHS.
"I would like to thank Cherie for her generous donation of the care bags, which have been of great benefit to patients who require the essentials when they arrive at hospital with nothing," said Tracey Walters, manager of Urgent Care and Midwifery.
"Packing a bag is often the last thing you are thinking about when having to attend the Urgent Care Centre and if you are admitted to hospital some patients can have nothing.
"These care bags are a great stop gap until family or friends can bring a bag of clothes and toiletries."
