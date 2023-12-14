23 Childe Street, Stawell

Located only a block from Stawell's CBD, this home is a true gem.
It features an updated kitchen with gas cooking and an adjacent dining area with reverse cycle split system air-conditioning.
This area flows seamlessly into the gas-heated lounge room.
The three bedrooms are all doubles and are positioned close to the updated bathroom, with a bath and an extra-large shower.
Outside there is a front porch that enters the spacious hallway, a double carport, a 6m x 3.5m workshop, and two garden sheds.
The gardens are well established in the front and rear yards of the allotment.
