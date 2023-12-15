The Ararat Advertiser
EGHS radiographer to study locally with Deakin University to be a doctor

December 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Local Radiographer, Avneet Chand, will spend 2024 studying with the Deakin Medical School at East Grampians Health Service's Pyrenees House.

