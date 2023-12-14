Redbacks to face local rivals on the road in final CBL match before break

The Ararat Redbacks will clash with local rivals Horsham for the second time in four weeks in round 11 of the CBL South West men's season on Saturday, December 16.
Rhys Burger's side comes into the match following a 75-80 loss to Colac on December 9.
It was a tense opening term on Ararat's home floor as the two sides entered the first break tied at 18.
The Redbacks got the best of a high-scoring second term and took a 43-40 lead at half time.
Colac returned the favour in the third quarter with a 27-16 display.
Having to make up an eight-point deficit at the last change, the Ararat could only ground out 16 points to 13 in the fourth quarter.
Fletcher Burger stood out on the offensive end with 28 points, whilst Blake Thomas (12), DJ and Jezza Wood (11) scored double digits.
Burger will be a key piece once again when the Redbacks take to the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday evening.
During the round eight match at home, Ararat strangled the Hornets early on defence, restricting the ladder leaders to only 16 points in the first quarter.
Combined with some efficient shooting on the outside, the Redbacks will look to fight fire with fire, as Horsham also like to push the pace of play.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm on December 16 and is the Redbacks' last match until January 14.
