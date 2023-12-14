The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

EGHS Midwifery department receive donation from Toy and Activity Library

By Staff Reporters
December 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children of mums attending antenatal appointments at the East Grampians Health Service midwifery department will now have plenty of toys to keep them distracted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.