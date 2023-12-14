EGHS Midwifery department receive donation from Toy and Activity Library

Children of mums attending antenatal appointments at the East Grampians Health Service midwifery department will now have plenty of toys to keep them distracted.
The East Grampians Health Service Ark Toy and Activity Library donated $400 of toys to the department, which will be placed in consultation rooms used by the GP Obstetricians and Midwives during appointments with pregnant women, who often bring along their toddlers to appointments.
All the toys are suitable for little hands and are sure to bring much enjoyment.
Toy Library Auxiliary president Bo Munro said the Toy Library has upgraded many of its own toys over the past couple of years and wanted to assist other areas of the health service which hosted children.
"We were very happy to provide several different items of toys to be used in the midwifery consultation rooms, and we hope that children get enjoyment out of playing with the new toys," Ms Munro said.
Manager of Midwifery and Urgent Care Centre Tracey Walters thanked the Toy Library members for their generous donation.
"We appreciate the support of the Toy Library in providing these new toys for our consultation rooms, they are going to be very well used by our youngest visitors," Ms Walters said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.