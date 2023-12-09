Ararat Rural City Council unveils inclusive play space at Alexandra Gardens

The eagerly anticipated redevelopment of Alexandra Gardens playground is now complete, creating a vibrant new play space to be enjoyed by families of all ages.
The state-of-the-art play space features a tower play unit with a two-storey slide, farm-themed play structures, nest swing and community swings, as well as a number of rocker and passive play items.
Key elements of the project include a redesign with a focus on safety and inclusivity, including all-abilities play equipment, and resilient rubber flooring.
Demolition and excavation, as well as landscaping and in-ground service works, were carried out as part of the playground renewal project.
Mayor Bob Sanders said the new playground will be a fantastic asset for young families in the region.
"Alexandra Gardens is a special place for many locals, I have spent many afternoons there with my family," Cr Sanders said.
"Council is thrilled to deliver a new play experience that all community members can enjoy."
Located in Alexandra Gardens, the nature-inspired play space has a great mix of inclusive and challenging play equipment, soft fall rubber surface, as well as park benches - all set among the beautiful trees and landscaping of the gardens.
"The addition of the all-abilities play equipment such as the Liberty Swing allows wheelchair users the opportunity to experience the joy of having a swing in the park, " Cr Sander said.
"The inclusive playground is set to become a cornerstone of the community, in creating an accessible space where residents can come together for fun and play."
The project is supported by Ararat Rural City Council, Ararat Lions Club, and the Victorian Government's Living Local Regional Fund.
