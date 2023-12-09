The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City Council unveils inclusive play space at Alexandra Gardens

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 13 2023 - 2:01pm, first published December 9 2023 - 12:00pm
The eagerly anticipated redevelopment of Alexandra Gardens playground is now complete, creating a vibrant new play space to be enjoyed by families of all ages.

