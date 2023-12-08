The Ararat Advertiser
Library reading challenge to slow the summer slide of literacy development

By Staff Reporters
December 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Library has kicked off its annual summer reading challenge, designed to increase library loans, captivate young readers, and support literacy development over the holidays.

