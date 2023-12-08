Library reading challenge to slow the summer slide of literacy development

Ararat Library has kicked off its annual summer reading challenge, designed to increase library loans, captivate young readers, and support literacy development over the holidays.
As part of the Big Summer Read program, young participants can expect a variety of incentives for achieving reading milestones from book prizes to retail vouchers.
The Big Summer Read is an annual reading challenge for primary school-aged children presented by Public Libraries Victoria and Ararat Library.
Readers can log any book they read, that is read to them or listened to as an audio on the Beanstack app or website.
Librarian Ashlee McKinnis said children can keep track of their reading habits using the Beanstack Tracker to be in the running for a prize.
"A summer reading challenge encourages children to visit the library and indulge in books and stories to build on their literacy skills over summer," Ms McKinnis said.
"The idea behind the Big Summer Read program is to slow the 'summer slide', where a break in a child's school routine results in a decline of literacy skills.
"Kids simply need to keep reading or be read to."
Ararat Library will keep its doors open over the summer holidays with modified hours, giving families access to a wide range of reading material.
"Visitors can borrow from a massive selection of picture books, easy readers to junior fiction, we get a delivery of new books regularly, so be sure to visit and ask for some great reading ideas for your kids," Ms McKinnis said.
As part of its work to get more kids reading, the Ararat Library debuted it 'chill zone', a serene corner in the children's section, featuring a plush foam play couch, tactile cushions, weighted soft toys, a cosy cubby, and sensory playthings, in August, 2023.
The Library will have modified hours over the holiday period.
While it will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, it will be open from 10am to 1pm between December 27 and 29 and from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, December 30.
