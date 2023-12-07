The Ararat Advertiser
Salvos fundraiser for family, after tragedy of losing their home in a fire

By Sheryl Lowe
December 7 2023 - 6:00pm
On Friday, December 9, the Salvation Army Thrift Shop in Ararat will open its doors and hearts to help the Harrison Family, whose home and possessions were destroyed in a house fire in November.

