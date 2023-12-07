Salvos fundraiser for family, after tragedy of losing their home in a fire

On Friday, December 9, the Salvation Army Thrift Shop in Ararat will open its doors and hearts to help the Harrison Family, whose home and possessions were destroyed in a house fire in November.
Brian and Jacqui Harrison and their seven children, Mackenzie, Jai, Aria, Zafirah, Veruca, Levi, and Eli, lost their family home to a devastating fire overnight on Saturday night, November 18, and the early hours of Sunday, November 19.
All takings at the Ararat Salvation Army Thrift Shop will go to the Harrison family from the Friday Sales.
There will be plenty of bargains and specials on offer and a barbeque with sausages on sale.
The family lost five of their beloved pets, and the one that escaped received terrible burns, which will need ongoing treatment.
Unfortunately, no insurance covers the loss of their home due to financial circumstances and a bank holds the mortgage on the home.
"They have been notified the home must be demolished within the month which is an additional cost," family friend Ms Oliver said.
Ms Oliver has organised a go-fund-me page to help the family.
