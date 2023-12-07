Lovely low-maintenance abode

This well-presented family home, with a large shed, has been upgraded into a very comfortable and appealing package.
The home is brick veneer with aluminium windows, and has a new corrugated iron roof. Inside, it is neat, tidy, and spacious.
Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with gas cooking and storage space. The generous reverse cycle air-conditioned lounge room has a lovely mountain outlook.
The bedrooms are carpeted, and there is a modern bathroom, as well as an additional outside toilet.
There is a large, air-conditioned steel garage/workshop, with power, slab floor, work bench, and combustion heater, and a pergola looking across the north-facing backyard.
