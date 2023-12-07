The Ararat Advertiser
Family home ready to move into

By Ararat
December 8 2023 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 28 Wild Street, Ararat
  • $615,000 - $635,000
  • LAND: 995 square metres (approx.)
  • AGENCY: Ararat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This spacious home offers open-plan living, ideal for the growing family.

