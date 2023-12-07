Family home ready to move into

This spacious home offers open-plan living, ideal for the growing family.
The kitchen has quality stainless steel appliances, loads of cupboard space, and a pantry. The dining flows through to the living area, which opens straight out onto the undercover entertaining area.
The main bedroom features an ensuite and walk-in robe, and the remaining bedrooms have built-in robes.
There is a second living zone, ducted heating and cooling throughout, quality flooring and window furnishings, a double lock-up garage, and a solar power system.
The large shed has concrete flooring and the garden is low-maintenance with a built-in sprinkler system.
