The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Premier visits Ararat to launch $150 million regional workers fund

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated December 7 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan and minister for regional development, Gayle Tierney, visited Ararat to launch the Regional Worker Accommodation Fund on Friday, December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.