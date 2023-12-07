Premier visits Ararat to launch $150 million regional workers fund

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan and minister for regional development, Gayle Tierney, visited Ararat to launch the Regional Worker Accommodation Fund on Friday, December 1.
The $150 million fund will provide a huge boost to affordable housing and accommodation, aiding businesses in key industries, like agriculture, hospitality and teaching, where there is a high demand for staff.
"Regional Victorians have told us that more places to live, work and stay across the state is what really matters to them - and that's exactly what we will deliver," said Ms Allen.
"The investment will mean Victorians can live close to where they work, towns and communities can build the local projects that matter to them, and that our fantastic regional towns are attracting the visitors they need to keep their local economies booming."
Building and construction companies are amongst the wide range of eligible groups that can now apply for grants between $150,000 and $5 million to develop projects that support local businesses to retain and attract workers by delivering affordable housing and accommodation.
"This will be a game-changer for our region - helping locals secure affordable housing close to their work, helping businesses grow, and supporting our rural and regional communities to thrive long into the future," said Member for Ripon, Martha Haylett.
The Regional Worker Accommodation Fund follows the success of the Ararat East Development Zone that has supported sewage and other infrastructure connections to develop up to 160 lots at the Greenhill Lake housing estate.
"We commend the Victorian Government on its $150 million investment in rural and regional Victoria as part of the Regional Worker Accommodation Fund," said mayor Bob Sanders.
"We know how important it is to keep the economy moving, ease labour shortages, and grow local communities - this fund will help accelerate the delivery of housing that our industries need to thrive."
First time homeowners Emily Hanns and Mat Smith are two Ararat locals, working in key local industries and raising their young family, who are benefiting from the pilot, with their new home currently under construction.
The Labor Government is also delivering an additional $1 billion through the Regional Housing Fund, building more than 1300 new homes with a mix of social and affordable housing, on top of the Big Housing Build, which includes $1.25 billion to build new homes in communities across rural and regional Victoria.
The Tiny Towns Fund encourages local community groups to bring their best project ideas to the table and develop projects that matter to their community.
Grants between $5000 and $50,000 are available to deliver infrastructure projects, such as new hiking trails, splash parks and playgrounds - with $20 million available across the state.
The $25 million Regional Council Support Package is also now open, supporting local projects that will bring long-lasting benefits to rural and regional communities - empowering local volunteers, strengthening businesses and communities and promoting Traditional Owner culture, participation and leadership.
The announcement follows extensive consultation with local councils, industry bodies, Traditional Owner groups and communities about what they need most to ensure they thrive into the future.
