The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Regional Theatre Society Incorporated launch through merger

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:32am, first published December 5 2023 - 12:00pm
A new and exciting era for theatre in Ararat has begun, with the merger of Ararat Musical Comedy Society and Ararat Theatre Company.

