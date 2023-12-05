A new and exciting era for theatre in Ararat has begun, with the merger of Ararat Musical Comedy Society and Ararat Theatre Company.
The decision by both groups to merge came about after many conversations within and between the two groups.
"We have a big cross over of members of both groups, with many performing with both groups each year," former Ararat Musical Comedy Society president Rennie Hannan said.
Theatre in Ararat has been strong since the late 1800s, with Ararat Theatre Company formed in the 1960s and Ararat Musical Comedy Society in 1974 and between them they have performed hundreds of musicals, plays, theatre restaurant productions and one act plays over that period.
The groups have produced many performers who have gone on to have professional careers in theatre and the performing arts, but more importantly have encouraged a love of music, acting, dance and production development in the local community.
Former Ararat Theatre Company president Charlie Millear said it was logical that the two groups join and combine assets, resources and members.
"Both groups existed entirely independently of each other in the past, but in recent years have started sharing resources such as sets and members, and this has culminated with this amalgamation, which I am extremely proud of," he said.
"The amalgamation will make the new group much stronger going forward."
The newly formed group will be known as Ararat Regional Theatre Society Incorporated (ARTS) after more than 80 names were submitted for selection by members of both former groups.
To formalise the process, the inaugural annual general meeting of ARTS will be held on Tuesday December 12 at 7pm in the Ararat Scout Hall.
All current financial and life members of Ararat Theatre Company and Ararat Musical Comedy Society are automatically members of ARTS.
Anyone who is not a financial member of either group and who would like to vote at the AGM will need to pay membership, which can be done on the night, $20 for adults and $5 for under 18s.
"We look forward to seeing as many life members, current and future members of ARTS at this historic AGM, to select the inaugural committee," Ms Hannan and Mr Millear said.
"The future for ARTS and theatre in Ararat is looking very exciting."
