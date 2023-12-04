Ararat Rural City is supporting the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign with a range of local initiatives aimed at raising awareness and motivating positive action to end violence against women.
The campaign started on Saturday, November 25, and is set to run until Sunday, December 10.
During the 16 Days, residents will find colourful signs displayed in front of the Ararat Town Hall, a discussion panel on how men can advocate for women's safety and equality, and local cafes helping to educate the community about gender-based violence and its impact.
The discussion panel will be held on Wednesday, December 6, at 6:30pm.
Grampians Community Health chief executive, Greg Little, the Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare's Conor Pall, Women's Health Grampians' gender equality advisor, Luke Baker, Northern Grampians Shire councillor Lauren Dempsey and Women's Health Grampians' Claire Evans will make up the panel.
The panel is free but attendees will need to book tickets via the ARCC website or by heading to the Ararat Visitor Information Centre.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Cr Bob Sanders noted these 16 Days is an opportunity for Council to renew its commitment to working towards a community free from violence.
"Everyone has a role to play in advocating for gender-based violence prevention," Cr Sanders said.
"As part of the campaign, Council is hosting a free community event on preventing gender-based violence, specifically recognising the role men can play in advocating for women's safety and equality.
"This provides a good opportunity for the community to band together to encourage conversations about preventing violence against women."
ARCC Chief Executive, Dr Tim Harrison added; "By Council supporting the campaign, we hope to send a message that gender-based violence is not acceptable and it's something we, as a community, can work against."
Ararat Rural City has also partnered with local cafes - Foragers, SEDE, and Fred & Betts - providing campaign stickers for takeaway coffee cups as part of the campaign.
SEDE Café owner Bishal Khanal said they have received a positive response from the community on their takeaway coffee cups.
