The Ararat Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Ararat Rural City supports campaign against gender-based violence

By John Hall
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:50pm, first published December 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Rural City is supporting the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign with a range of local initiatives aimed at raising awareness and motivating positive action to end violence against women.

