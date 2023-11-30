The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Ararat Redbacks will play Mount Gambier in round nine of the CBL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
November 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ararat Redbacks will be hoping to avoid a fifth-straight defeat when they face Mount Gambier in round nine of the CBL South West Men's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.