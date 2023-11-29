Early eel tickets to the 14th Lake Bolac Eel Festival next March are available until Sunday, December 3.
Time is running out for those wanting to gains the discounted admission to the event, with early eel tickets going for $67, while tickets purchased after December 3 will be $77.
The Lake Bolac Eel Fesitval website describes Lake Bolac as a sacred to the First Nations people of the area.
"For tens of thousands of years, it has hosted a large gathering of clans for the eel season," it says.
"There, clans met for special and important business, especially the exchange of ceremony and lore, trading of goods, and marriage celebrations.
"Today, the Lake Bolac Eel Festival, which recognises this historic gathering, attracts people from all walks of life out on to country to gather by the shores of the lake to share, learn, remember and celebrate."
The 2024 Festival will be held on the weekend of 22-23 March with the theme of 'Song, Story, Dance; Ceremony and Celebration'.
The festival music program includes Brett Clarke, Seal Prince and the Roof Rats, Tim Scanlan, Bruce Watson, Tenzin Choegyal, Gabby Steel Band, Andy Alberts Band and headline act, Neil Murray.
With support from Ararat Rural City Council, Bendigo Bank, Pitch Festival, Beyond Bolac Catchment Action Group and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Council, all ticket prices have been able to remain the same as last year.
For those wanting to attand the art auction on Friday, March 22, entry is $33 and includes dinner.
Full Day tickets will cost $77 from Monday, December 4, and $88 at the gate.
And entry is free for festival-goers under 16-years-old.
Volunteers are needed to help run the festival and are entitled to a complimentary ticket for working for 2 hours during Festival activities on Saturday 23 March, or for a minimum of 4 hours at any other time.
To volunteer, visit the Lake Bolac Eel Festival website and sign up.
The festival has been held every two years since 2005 and includes the Regional Art Auction, Welcome to Country, Festival Forum, workshops, music, stalls, Buskers Stage, workshops, and the Twilight Ceremony.
