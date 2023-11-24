Adelaide folk sensation The Beggars are returning to Ararat to delight the community with a free Christmas concert on Thursday, December 7, at the Town Hall.
The afternoon concert, presented by the Ararat Rural City Council, features the beautiful playing and three-part harmony singing of The Beggars and will be presented in a relaxed style with projected images.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said Christmas is a festive time of the year when community members come together to celebrate what is important to them.
"Gather the family to experience an incredible Christmas concert full of carols and sing-along songs at the Ararat Town Hall this December," Dr Harrison said.
"This free Christmas concert is one of the many ways you can celebrate Christmas in Ararat. While enjoying the festivities, remember to stop by restaurants and cafes and support local retailers this year."
To save a spot at the concert, book via the Ararat Town Hall website or by calling 1800 657 158.
