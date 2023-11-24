The Ararat Advertiser
Christmas concert coming to Ararat Town Hall in December

By Staff Reporters
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Adelaide folk sensation The Beggars are returning to Ararat to delight the community with a free Christmas concert on Thursday, December 7, at the Town Hall.

