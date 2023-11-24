Two Ararat real estate agencies will join forces again for its social golf day.
Elders Ararat and Ray White will hold its fifth annual social golf day at the Chalambar Golf Club on Sunday, December 3.
Director of Elders Ararat, David Jennings said it is always a well-attended event.
"Historically, we've had 30 teams of four players, so over 120 players on the day," Jennings said.
The four-person Ambrose event is a shotgun start with play to commence at 10:30 am.
"[Four-person Ambrose] is a good concept as it gets all players involved... You have to be a bit technical on top of the skilfulness aspect," Jennings said.
The day will also include food and drinks on course, with live music on the deck from 3:30.
Barefoot bowls used to be part of the event, but it will be unavailable with the club upgrading its greens.
"There are $6,500 of sponsorship prizes, so it's well worth turning up and playing with the great prizes on offer."
