Community groups now have the chance to gain access to up to $5000 in financial support for projects and activities that strengthen local communities with Ararat Rural City Council announcing applications are open for its new round of community grants.
Groups involved in sports and recreation, health and wellbeing, culture and arts, environment and sustainability and events are encouraged to apply for the grants.
In the last round, Ararat Rural City Council awarded six projects with grants totalling $17,960.
Previous projects supported by these grants include the purchase of a display case to showcase historical items for the Ararat Heritage Railway Association, new equipment for the Ararat Pony Club, a high-pressure washer for Elmhurst Fire Brigade, and event support for the Lake Bolac Eel Festival, Pomonal Native Flower Show, and Pomonal Progress Association.
"Local groups and clubs play a critical role in contributing to the well-being of residents in our townships," said Ararat Rural City Chief Executive Dr Tim Harrison.
"Council runs a community grants program to help local groups and clubs afford upgrades and support projects that will make our community a better place to live.
"Groups looking to build inclusive, connected, and vibrant communities are encouraged to apply for a funding boost, with applications open until November 24.
"This initiative proudly supports community-led projects with funding that will help increase participation in sport and recreation, events, access to the arts, and sustainability initiatives."
To apply, visit the Ararat Rural City Council Website.
