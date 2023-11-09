The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

St Andrews, Pomonal post massive wins in Grampians cricket's third round

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 9 2023 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unbeaten 71 in the Rhymney/Moyston derby and a classy opening spell by Harry Evans highlights a fairly formulate round of action in the Grampians Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.