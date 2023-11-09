An unbeaten 71 in the Rhymney/Moyston derby and a classy opening spell by Harry Evans highlights a fairly formulate round of action in the Grampians Cricket Association.
The third round saw Rhymney/Moyston Cricket Clubs two side battle it out at the Moyston Recreation Reserve for bragging right and premiership points.
The Second XI started slowly, losing Neil Blizzard for eight, and were 1/10 at the start of the third over.
Vice captains Wayne Gason and Trevor Quick then posted an 116-run partnership, steadying the innings.
Cooper Gason finally broken the deadlock in the 36th innings, dismissing Wayne Gason for 51 runs.
Clintin Slorach then dismissed Trevor Quick for 58 runs, and the Second XI were 3/126.
Some late innings hitting saw Rhymney/Moyston 2 finish the innings at 3/148.
Slorach was the pick of the bowlers, recording 1/22 off eight overs.
Needing almost four runs an over, Rhymney/Moyston 1 wasted no time,
Daniel Walker and Daniel Taylor scored freely at a rate of almost eight runs an over.
When Taylor was bowled for 58 off 42 balls, it ended an 117-run first wicket partnership.
Glen Cosgriff joined Walker as they chased down the remaining runs within the 23rd over, with the latter finishing on 71 runs not out off 80 deliveries.
Ararat-based St Andrews recorded its first win of the season, defeating Halls Gap 2 by 171 runs, thanks to some happy hour hitting.
Playing with the idyllic Gariwerd mountain range as a backdrop, St Andrews batted first and wasted no time wielding the willow.
Opening batsman Parul Sharma was the cornerstone of the innings, providing consistent runs as batting partners fell away.
Once Sharma was run out for 42, St Andrews was 4/82.
Captain Riley Taylor provided some resistance, but after he was dismissed for 38, his side was 5/111.
Some late-order aggression during the final 15 overs from Matthew Spalding (62 runs) and Luke Spalding (52 runs) saw St Andrews post 9/283 after 40 overs.
Jayde McMurtrie was the pick of the home side's bowlers, recording 2/48 off eight overs.
Needing more than seven runs an over, Halls Gap 2 started poorly; Adam Haslett took two quick wickets, dismissing Samuel Pilgrim for six and McMurtrie for a duck.
Vic captain Luke Stevens provided some counter attacking by Halls Gap 2, but he ran out of batting partners.
When he was dismissed by James Jennings for 53, the hosts' chances were dashed. Halls Gap 2 were bowled out for 112.
Haslett finished with 2/4, Sharma 2/8, Caleb Summers 2/9 and Jennings 2/49.
Pomonal had an enjoyable game against Swifts/Great Western 2 at home, winning by 118 runs.
The reigning premiers only posted 149 runs from it's 40 overs; Tom Robinson struck early, dismissing opening batsman Glenn Keilar for a duck.
Stewart MacPherson then struck gold after bowling an in form Corey Taylor for 10.
Some lower order fireworks from Lachie Green (38 runs) and Adam Gellert (20) gave Pomonal a defendable target.
The Combine's Second XI lost Stewart MacPherson, Jacob Dunn and Mitchell Ranton to be 3/3.
Tom Robinson provided some resistance with 22 runs, but once he fell at 4/26, the side lost it's remaining six wickets for five runs to be bowled out for 31.
Harry Evans finished with 3/1 off five overs, Clayton Mackley 3/16 off five overs and Corey Taylor 2/2 off four overs.
Chalambar forfeited its game against Swifts/Great Western 1.
This weekend Halls Gap 1 host Swifts/Great Western 1 in the match of the round.
St Andrews travel down the highway to take on Swifts/Great Western 2.
Rhymney/Moyston 2 host Pomonal at the Moyston Recreation Reserve.
Rhymney/Moyston 1 take on Chalambar.
Halls Gap 2 have the bye.
