A quality home and a huge shed | Ararat House of the Week

This home has quality features throughout and the layout maximises space.
It has four generous bedrooms and an ensuite to the main with a double vanity and an oversized shower. Meanwhile the main family bathroom has a separate shower and bath.
There is an expansive open plan living area and a second living zone. The home also has ducted heating and cooling. And at the back there's an entertaining area and a separate fire pit area, plus the landscaped gardens are low-maintenance.
The 14x9m shed has concrete flooring, power, two automatic roller doors plus a full size slider for the caravan, a loft for storage and an area for entertaining guests with mains gas. And there's a separate 3x9m shed for storage.
