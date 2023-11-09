The Ararat Advertiser
141A Lambert Street, Ararat | House of the Week

By Ararat House of the Week
November 10 2023 - 9:20am
A quality home and a huge shed | Ararat House of the Week
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 141A Lambert Street, Ararat
  • $890,000 - $940,000
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This home has quality features throughout and the layout maximises space.

