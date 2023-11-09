Fire restrictions announced for Ararat, Pyrenees municipalities

Fire restrictions have been announced for the Ararat Rural City Council and Pyrenees Shire as temperatures are predicted to soar through a hot summer.
The current El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather patterns covering Australia means Victorians can expect a hotter and drier summer with an earlier arrival of high-risk bushfire weather and a prolonged fire season than in recent years.
With the heightened fire threat, the CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria is urging communities begin preparing their properties and creating a Bushfire Survival Plan.
The Fire Danger Period begins at 1am on Monday, November 20, and residents of the are asked to take time before to clean up their properties and for landowners to conduct safe private burn-offs where possible.
CFA District 16 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Bernie Fradd said while local grass loads are still relatively green and benign it only takes a few warm days for grass to dry off enough to become a fire hazard.
"With September and October having historically low rainfall it is important that people take care while clearing up around their property," ACFO Fradd said.
"There is still plenty of time to ensure your property is as safe as possible, and we suggest starting with cutting your grass and cleaning up around your households and sheds.
"We want people to take extra precautions this summer and be well prepared and attentive with a plan in place so you are ready to act if fires break out."
While CFA's 52,000 members are poised to respond and support communities this bushfire season, they are urging people to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.
The CFA also reminds landowners conducting burn-offs that they must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.
And, no burning off is permitted during the FDP without a permit to burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.
Lighting fires in the open during the FDP without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and 12 months imprisonment.
