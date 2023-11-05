East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) is now providing free public hospital access to egg collection for women undertaking IVF.
Currently 20 per cent of Victorians live in regional areas, but only five per cent of IVF services are provided regionally.
In a step to enhance the quality and range of fertility treatments available, EGHS now provides public hospital access to egg collections for women undertaking IVF.
There is zero cost to patients for this part of their IVF treatment.
This new service represents a major saving of the costs for IVF patients in this area.
EDHS is working with Ballarat IVF and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ballarat to provide this new service.
Ballarat IVF clinical director and EGHS director of obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr Michael Bardsley said he is excited to see the new partnership work to provide this new cost saving fertility service.
"Having zero cost egg collections as part of IVF treatment makes it more affordable and accessible for regional women and families," he said.
EGHS director of medical services Dr Kaushik Banerjea, said the equipment for this service is now available at EGHS and EGHS staff have been trained in this procedure.
"We are pleased to be able to offer this component of IVF in Ararat at East Grampians Health Service and free of charge to women from the region," Dr Banerjea said.
All other components of IVF, including consultations in Ballarat, implantation, and follow up treatment and appointments occurs in Ballarat and will be a private service with associated costs.
