EGHS offers public hospital access to IVF egg collection

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 2:36pm, first published November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) is now providing free public hospital access to egg collection for women undertaking IVF.

