Grandfriends, young and old, connect through the Ararat Early Learning Centre (AELC) project.
The AELC's 'Grandfriends in the Park' allows the communities oldest and youngest connect and bond.
Recently, children from AELC, along with their parents and carers, met with 'Grandfriends' from the East Grampians Health Service's (EGHS) Patricia Hinchey Centre, as well as Gorrinn Village for music and fun in Alexandra Gardens.
Despite the chilly weather, singing and dancing warmed everyone up.
The event was organised by EGHS Patricia Hinchey Centre Leisure and Lifestyle officer Lionel Holt and daughter Isabel Nacarrow from the AELC.
"We originally dreamed up this event as part of the Golden Gateway Festival, and it turned out it also landed in Children's Week and Seniors' month! Such a wonderful way to celebrate young and old," Ms Nancarrow said.
Lionel Holt, a talented musician, lead the singing and kept everyone involved and engaged.
This event is just one of many occasions Grandfriends and children have come together.
Ms Nancarrow said AELC has been working with EGHS, particularly Lowe Street and Garden View Court since 2018, enjoying fortnightly visits throughout 2018.
In 2019 the childcare centre moved across town and the visits changed to monthly, made possible by sponsorship from VLine who paid for bus transport.
However, COVID-19 soon prevented the visits continuing for a few years.
"In 2023 we have been building new grandfriend relationships with Gorrin Village independent living unit residents who we visit for picnics, composting and had all our emergency service visits with this year, and Patricia Hinchey Day Centre, where we visit monthly for music and craft," she said.
EGHS chief executive said the bonds formed between children and their Grandfriends from the Patricia Hinchey Centre and Gorrinn Village was great to see.
"I would like to extend my thanks to Lionel Holt and Isabel Nancarrow for planning the event in Alexandra Gardens and fostering the friendships between the children and their older friends," he said.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.