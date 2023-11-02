The Ararat Advertiser
Corey Taylor hits second century, Marc Brilliant claims 6/18 | Grampians Cricket round 2

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 2 2023 - 7:01pm
Consecutive centuries from Pomonal's Corey Taylor and a six-wicket haul by Swifts/Great Western opening bowler Marc Brilliant have highlighted the second round of Grampians Cricket Association action.

Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

