Consecutive centuries from Pomonal's Corey Taylor and a six-wicket haul by Swifts/Great Western opening bowler Marc Brilliant have highlighted the second round of Grampians Cricket Association action.
Facing Halls Gap 2, the reigning premiers started well, removing Jayde McMurtrie for a duck, before Caleb Bretherton (54 runs, 8 fours) joined Luke Stevens (36 runs, 5 fours) to steady the ship.
Pomonal was chasing the ball around the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve as Bretherton, Stevens, and later William Pedersen (37 runs, 1 six, six fours) and captain Riley Reid (53 runs, 4 sixes, 3 fours) wielded the willow.
After 40 overs, Halls Gap 2 posted a run-a-ball 240. Lachie Green was the pick of the bowlers, ending with 2 for 35 off eight overs.
Pomonal was not daunted by the required run rate of six runs an over, chasing down the total within 30 overs.
Clayton Mackley continued his excellent form, scoring 81 not out in an innings that included eight fours.
However, it was Taylor's 118 runs that sealed the win for Pomonal, hitting 1 six and 20 fours in the man-of-the-match performance.
Bailey Stirling was the pick of the bowlers for Halls Gap's Second XI, taking 1 for 35 off four overs.
Meanwhile, Swifts/Great Western 2 must be rueing its chances after bowling out Rhymney/Moyston 1 for 112 runs.
The Combine's second XI started well, dismissing Daniel Walker for a duck and then Trevor Quick for eight runs, putting Rhymney/Moyston 1 at 2/9.
Vice-captain Eddie Malpas and Nathan Quick steadied the ship for Rhymney/Moyston 1, but after they were dismissed, the side faced 4/76 after 27 overs.
Brilliant, who started the innings with 0 for 12 after three covers, then put on a clinic.
From the 30th over, the pace bowler was hit for consecutive fours before claiming the wicket of Cameron Holland for 14 runs.
Brilliant then claimed Matthew Dean (LBW) and Scotney Hayter (bowled) in one over, then claimed a hattrick Cooper Gason (bowled), David Padley (LBW) and Clintin Slorach (bowled) to finish the spell with 6 for 1 off 2.4 overs, and 6 for 18 off 5.4 overs.
Needing only three runs an over, Swifts/Great Western 2 started slowly, losing Craig Marrow for five runs, Tom Robinson for 14, and Tom Collins for 1, to be 3/31.
Opening batsman Stewart MacPherson anchored the Combine's second XI, but after being stumped off Daniel Walker for 14 runs of 51 balls, the side was 4/45 after 17 overs.
Needing 3.22 runs an over, Leon Moloney and Gary Ranton provided some structure for Swifts/Great Western 2, but their dismissals saw the side at 6/77.
Clintin Slorach cleaned up the tail, as the side lost 4/18 to be bowled out for 95 runs.
Slorach was the pick of the bowlers, finishing for 4 for 10 off seven overs, while wicketkeeper Malpas finished with four catches and two stumpings.
In the reverse rubber, Swifts/Great Western 1 defeated Rhymney/Moyston 2 convincingly.
Playing at the Moyston Recreation Reserve, the hosts were bowled out for 46 runs in 32.2 overs.
Matthew Robinson top-scored for Rhymney/Moyston 2 with 13 runs. Wil Clough finished with 3 for 3 off 6.2 overs, while captain Matt Heffer (2 for 4), Jayden McCartney (2 for 3) and Jimmy Duxson (2 for 14) all chipped in.
Last year's grand finalists chased down the total in nine overs; Jayden McCartney hit 26 runs not out (1 six, 1 four), while opening bowler Lachlan Lee finished the game with 1 for 7 off four overs.
Chalambar forfeited its game to Halls Gap 1, leaving all first XI sides undefeated after two rounds.
This weekend, Swifts/Great Western 1 can get three wins as it hosts Chalambar at North Park.
The Moyston Recreation Reserve will host the Rhymney/Moyston derby as the First XI and Second XI face off.
Pomonal takes on Swifts/Great Western 2 at home, and St Andrews (Grampians) A Grade travels to Halls Gap to play Halls Gap 2.
