Rural artist Cara Johnson will be bringing her solo exhibition, Overlay, to Ararat Gallery TAMA from Saturday, November 11.
In Overlay, Ms Johnson repurposes baling twine, plastic tree guards, silage netting, and weeds to create intricate jewellery and sculptures.
Ararat Gallery TAMA Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell encourages the community to join the official opening of Overlay at the Gallery on November 11.
"We're thrilled to be hosting the community for an official opening in November," Ms Mitchell said.
"The event provides an intimate opportunity to hear from the artist, Cara Johnson, as she explores the lines and tensions that sit in between people and plants.
"Cara transforms found materials connected to agriculture and landscape restoration, into beautifully crafted sculptural works that have a strong relationship to the rural landscape.
"We're especially excited about a particular interactive art piece, which encourages visitors to touch and hold a piece of jewellery crafted from willow and baling twine, the artwork will change over the duration of the exhibition as a result of visitors' engagement."
Johnson's works are held in various public and private collections, including the National Gallery of Victoria.
The official opening of Overlay by Cara Johnson will be held on Saturday 11 November from 2 pm - 4 pm. Free entry, Bookings essential for catering purposes at Ararat Gallery TAMA's website.
