Barkley Street has welcomed a new resident as Heart Centred Reiki opens thanks to the Ararat Rural City Council's pop-up grant program.
The program allows budding local entrepreneurs the opportunity to take advantage of short term and flexible leases in vacant shops in Ararat.
ARCC chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said there has been a healthy amount of interest in Council's pop-up grants program from neighbouring operators.
"The Pop-Up Grants are designed to re-energise the town by transforming underutilised spaces and vacant shopfronts to pop-up shops," Dr Harrison said.
"This initiative enables entrepreneurs to easily test a business idea or take a home-based business to a main street presence with a $2,000 grant and a flexible lease in time for summer."
Heart Centred Reiki's new space boasts two treatment rooms and stocks a range of locally made shampoos and moisturisers, crystals and jewellery.
Reiki Master and teacher, Nolene Gration first learnt Reiki over 30 years ago and has years of experience in the alternative therapies space.
Read also: Tom Taurau to take Eagles lead in 2024
Having recently been providing treatment and holding classes in Black Range, Ms Gration is excited to bring her expertise to Ararat.
"I'm a firm believer of healing from the inside out," Ms Gration said.
"I see Reiki as a practice that complements a person's wellness journey, using holistic healing to promote relaxation and creating clearer pathways for energy to flow.
Ms Gation is often asked what can be expected from a Reiki session, but she says there is no 'right'.
"Every session is different with some people experiencing tingling and warmth and some seeing colours. Pretty well everyone though experiences deep relaxation," she said.
"If you're curious about alternative forms of wellness or looking at ways to help manage stress, anxiety or trauma, stop by the shop to have a chat to see if Reiki may work for you."
Commenting on the process of opening a Pop-Up Shop in Ararat, Nolene said it was seamless and well-supported.
"I first heard about the Pop-Up Grants program through Council's website. They helped me get in touch with the real estate company and I was able to negotiate a six-month lease," Ms Gration said.
"Council's Pop-Up Grants gave me the courage to open up a practice in Ararat thanks to the support and funding from the program.
"I've walked past the shopfront many times and always had a good feeling about it."
Don't want to miss a story - bookmark our homepage, HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.