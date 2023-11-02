The Glenelg Hopkins CMA has welcomed two new members to its board at an October meeting in Ararat.
Kate Redwood and Rowan McKenzie are the new appointees elected to the board, while Damein Bell, who has been a board member since 2015, has chosen not to seek reappointment for his seat.
"We will miss Damein's practical approach, support and direction towards a much better understanding and appreciation of cultural values, First Nations policy and the importance of recognition," Board chair Tony Ford said.
Joining the board, Ms Redwood is a past local government councillor for the Shire of Hepburn.
She is engaged in the community through environmental and sporting groups and has significant experience through her previous roles in the health sector.
Mr Mackenzie is a consultant in the Environment and Sustainability field with previous experience working in Surf Coast Shire, Barwon Water and the Environment Protection Authority.
Ms Redwood and Mr McKenzie join six returning or continuing board members at Glenelg Hopkins CMA, in Mr Ford, Michelle Casanova, Celia Tucker, Karrinjeet Singh-Mahil, Gerry Quinn and Christine Giles.
