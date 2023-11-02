VIctoria's Container Deposit Scheme (CDS Vic) has kicked off, giving residents the opportunity to trade in bottle, cans and cartons for cash.
The new scheme, that kicked off on Wednesday, November 1, will give Victorians 10 cents for every drink container they return.
"Not only will this put cash back in the pockets of locals, it's a big win for local charities and community groups," said Victorian state MP for Ripon, Martha Haylett.
Read also: Tom Taurau to take Eagles lead in 2024
Locals returning their containers will have a choice of pocketing their refund, spending it at a participating business or donating to to a charity or community group of their choice.
Hundreds of refund points came online throughout Victoria at the start of the scheme, including on at 34 Lambert Street, Ararat.
The scheme is part of the State Government's $515 billion investment to transform Victoria's waste and recycling sector.
With Victorians using more than three billion drink containers every year, CDS Vic will help reduce the number of bottles, cans and cartons that end up in landfill or discarded on local streets.
Don't want to miss a story - bookmark our homepage, HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.