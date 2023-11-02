Business operators and owners, families, and supporters came together for an evening of celebration of the region's top enterprises at the Ararat Town Hall last week.
Hosted by Ararat Rural City Council, the 2023 East Grampians Business Awards Gala kicked off with an engaging Welcome to Country delivered by Paul Kelly.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong welcomed the crowd with an outline of the Council's strategy for doing business better, followed by guest speaker Stuart Benjamin.
Six outstanding organisations across seven categories took home trophies, showcasing the remarkable range of innovative, diverse, and committed organisations in Ararat Rural City.
"This annual gala presentation is a highlight of the local business calendar - it's an opportunity to shine a spotlight on our region's top businesses," Cr Armstrong said.
"In its sixth year, the Awards provides a platform for businesses to embark on a journey of self-reflection and to further enhance their brand through advertising packages or cash prizes.
"It was a terrific celebration and acknowledgment of those leading the way in our rural business community. Congratulations to all finalists and recipients - your achievements and unwavering dedication to the business community does not go unnoticed.'
"A huge thank you to Ararat Rural City Council staff, especially the Economic Development team and Town Hall crew, for putting together this incredible Awards night,' Cr Armstrong continued.
"I'd also like to acknowledge Council CEO, Dr Tim Harrison for continually driving positive change and growth in Ararat Rural City - and I know our business community values highly, your commitment to deliver the best outcomes for all who live, work, play and learn here."
Presenting a new category, the Not-For-Profit Award, Cr Bob Sanders noted the importance of recognising the commitment and service undertaken by these organisations.
"Not-for-profit organisations and their volunteers work tirelessly to enhance our communities - from providing services and support to those in need to helping our schools and hospitals," he said.
"As a dedicated volunteer, this award is especially close to me, and I was lucky enough to be a part of the judging process. It amazed me how many individual lives these organisations touch and have had a positive impact on.
"Their dedication and compassion through volunteerism and participation in civic life make our community great, and by serving a purpose beyond themselves - these finalists deserve to be celebrated,' he concluded.
The East Grampians Business Awards are held annually and open to all private, public, and not-for-profit enterprises - be they old, new, large, or small - operating within Ararat Rural City. Sponsors of the event include Channel 7, NBN, Telstra, GAB Network, Pomonal Estate, Regional Development Australia - Grampians, and Create Infinity (CRE8 Video Productions), along with Ararat Rural City Council.
Acacia Caravan Park walked away with top honours as owners-operators Matt and Kaylene Linsley took home Business of the Year and the Tourism/ Hospitality Award, in recognition of their contemporary approach to branding and their online presence. The family-run caravan retains a high standard of service, coupled with their drive to innovate their offering sets them apart from others in the industry.
The 'Best New Business' was awarded to Kerrie's Kreations; the pop-up café offers handmade chocolates and home-baked items. Kerrie strives for a sustainable business and sources local ingredients, where possible.
The Ararat Neighbourhood House was awarded the Best Not-For-Profit this year. Operating since 1979, Ararat Neighbourhood House has supported the needs of our community by breaking down social barriers and connecting people through innovative programs, services and activities.
SKINCO has come away with the Innovation and Change Award; an urban skin clinic positioned in the heart of regional Victoria specialising in treating all skin types and skin concerns and providing exceptional service to every customer who walks through their door. Launching into the digital space, the clinic now offers virtual skin consultations across Australia. By embracing online platforms, SKINCO has successfully expanded their reach and continues to transform lives for the better.
A certified organic vineyard took home the Sustainability Award. The charm of Hounds Run Vineyard's Tiny Houses lies in its ability to create an intimate sanctuary where you can relax, unwind, and rejuvenate, within a compact off-grid and sustainable footprint.
Servicing Pomonal for over a decade, Grampians General Store Pomonal was chosen for the coveted People's Choice Award which is the only award based on community votes. A worthy winner, the Store looks after locals and travellers like family and provides postal service, fuel, food, and drinks as well as a friendly ear to the community.
