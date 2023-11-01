The Ararat Eagles have announced Tom Taurau will take the reigns of the club's senior football team for the 2024 season.
Taurau takes over from Buhn Joiner, who remains at the club but will have an interrupted season in the new year due to injury.
Joining Taurau in the Eagle coaching team will be assistant coach, Mitchell Laundy.
The pair were both part of the Eagles 2022 MDFNL senior football premiership.
Laundy was an Ararat Eagles junior before moving to the Ararat Rats in 2011 to play in the Wimmera Football League.
Since then, he has been a journeyman through the region, pulling on the colours for SMW Rovers, Wickliffe Lake Bolac, Moyston Willaura and Great Western before returning to the Eagles in 2022.
Taurau is also an Eagles' junior and he touts a long list of footballing achievements.
He's played 28 games for the North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup, and 10 for the Roosters in the VFL.
He was also awarded the WFNL's best opposition player in 2018 while playing for the Stawell Warriors.
Taurau also has a strong family connection with the Eagles including his brother, Josh Taurau, who served as the club's vice president in 2023 and plans to strep up as president for the new season.
Speaking with the Mail-Times, Josh Taurau said the club is very happy with its new coaching appointments.
"Both lads played their juniors at the club," Josh said.
"Obviously they both left for a period of time ... but, they ended up coming back and now they've both been a part of the success that the clubs had for the last few years."
Josh said appointing coaches from within the club means their knowledge and respect for the group is already there for the new coaches.
"Moving forward with them to as a package group ... I think it's very beneficial," Josh said.
"We didn't have to look outside [the club], these two blokes were very keen to take over the role."
