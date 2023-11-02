A magnificent lakeside lifestyle

A mere 300m stroll to Lake Fyans, this elaborate designer family home is completely off grid.
The main suite features a large built-in robe, an ensuite and relaxing rural views.
The open plan kitchen, dining and large living area has a wood fireplace, high pitched ceilings and large bifold doors. The high spec kitchen features a Smeg 900mm freestanding oven, a Smeg built-in coffee machine, a dishwasher, a sweepvac and stone benchtops.
The separate studio is a fully self-contained and fully furnished luxury one bed dwelling set up for short term accommodation and currently returning approximately $30,000 p/a.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.