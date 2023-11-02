"People came in their droves!"
Those are the words of an elated, albeit exhausted, Ararat Show committee president, Gwenda Allgood, after the triumphant return of the Ararat Show.
There was a steady flow of people - families, tourists and locals - flowing into the Ararat Showgrounds on Sunday, October 29, to take part in the first local show since 2019.
While rides, food and entertainment were clear-cut winners with the younger attendees, the vintage tractor pull, poultry and animal judging, and photography exhibition were popular with the older patrons.
"I loved seeing all of the children enjoying the show," Mrs Allgood said.
"Seeing their faces painted and carrying a show bag was amazing.
"We were very fortunate the Green Hill Lake Society came on board to support the photography event.
"The response we got, especially from the pupils at Buangor Primary School, was second to none."
Mrs Allgood said plans are already underway for a bigger and better show in 2024.
"There are so many people to thank. the list is endless," Mrs Allgood said.
"Seeing so many people at the show was a positive sign that the community is ready to rebuild. We need to capture the enthusiasm and give them an opportunity to volunteer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.