The East Grampians Health Service Residents' Support Group Shopping Spree is back for 2023 with something for all bargain hunters to find during the week-long event.
The annual event, held this year from November 10-16, will help raise funds for new outdoor settings for residents at the 70 Lowe Street aged care facility.
"Businesses are offering a generous discount for passport holders," said Residents' Support Group president, Marlene Goudie.
"So as well as picking up some great bargains and early Christmas presents, you will be helping our local businesses and also raising funds for aged care at East Grampians Health Service."
Passports are now available for shoppers to purchase for $20 from 2 Taggs, CAS Footwear, Sportspower, We're Knot Crazy and Growmaster Grampians.
In addition to gaining access to discounts, passport holders will also go into the draw to win a voucher from one of the participating businesses.
Twenty one businesses while Miners Ridge Vineyard and Mountainside Wines will be offering a pop-up stall from 4-7pm on the night of Thursday, November 16, in front of Bendigo Bank.
"We look forward to seeing Barkly Street alive with activity during our Shopping Spree Week," Mrs Goudie said.
