The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bargains aplenty for Shoppers during this Shopping Spree Week

John Hall
By John Hall
November 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The East Grampians Health Service Residents' Support Group Shopping Spree is back for 2023 with something for all bargain hunters to find during the week-long event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.