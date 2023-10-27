Update (5.46pm): The fire is now under control.
Only four crews remains at the Byron Road property as they monitor the area.
Earlier: Emergency services are currently fighting a bushfire in Cathcart, just outside of Ararat.
About 10 crews from Ararat, Stawell, Great Western, Maroona, Warrak, Buangor and Moyston are on a Byron Road property, working to bring a grass and scrub fire under control.
At this time, there is no risk to neighbouring properties.
Ararat-Halls Gap Road is not closed nor are there any road diversions.
To stay up to date, visit https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/
