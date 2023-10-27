Ararat residents are being encouraged to celebrate their local heroes by nominating them for the council's 2024 Australia Day Awards.
Each year, Ararat Rural City Council honours outstanding and inspirational individuals, community groups and organisations at an Australia Day Ceremony.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said the Australia Day Awards nominees are often the unsung heroes in our community who selflessly give their time to help our communities thrive.
"There are four awards up for nomination this year, including Young Citizen of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Community Project of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year, in recognition of exceptional service or contribution to the community," Cr Armstrong said.
"We encourage community members to help Council acknowledge the wonderful work carried out by our citizens that often goes unrecognised."
Nominations for the 2024 Australia Day Awards are open through to Wednesday 10 January, giving people the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible work done by local citizens every day.
The 2024 Australia Day Awards will be presented at the annual Australia Day celebration on January 26 at Alexandra Oval Community Centre.
Visit the Ararat Rural City Council website for nomination forms and more information on the Australia Day Awards 2024.
Hard copies of forms can also be collected from the Council Offices on Vincent Street.
