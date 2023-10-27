The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat resident encouraged to celebrate their local heroes

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Ararat residents are being encouraged to celebrate their local heroes by nominating them for the council's 2024 Australia Day Awards.

