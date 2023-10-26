Stawell
October 28
The Stawell Show returns for its 61st iteration. A fun-filled day of competitions, exhibitions, and entertainment for the whole family will be offered. Come see the woodchopping competition, Sideshow Alley, Carisbrook Lions Club Train and so much more. Come down to the Stawell Showgrounds, Laidlaw Park, 78 Patrick Street.
Ararat
October 29
The Ararat Show returns after an extended hiatus. Enjoy the vintage tractor pull, face painting, poultry display, cooking, floral art and so much more. Head down to R.T. White Raceway, Blake Street.
Stawell
October 29
Head down to the Stawell Railway Station Gallery and enjoy some high tea. Just $40 per person (with a $20 deposit). Enjoy some fine food and take in the works on display. Take home what you don't eat. Bookings are essential. Ring Noreen 0435 576 688.
Stawell
November 4
Lee Kernaghan, Australia's most loved country music identity and an outback icon, will be headlining a concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club (78 Patrick Street, Stawell). Supported by Hurricane Fall, Kernaghan will perform hits such as The Outback Club, Boys From The Bush, Hat Town, She's My Ute, Outback Club, Backroad Nation and Australian Boy. For more information, visit https://www.stawellharnessracing.com.au/lee-kernaghan-live-at-stawell.
Great Western
November 5
The Allanvale Homestead is turning 100. To celebrate, the historic property is opening the gates to the picturesque gardens on Sunday, November 5, between 10am-4pm. Rarely open to the public, tour the beautiful country acreage or view the collection of vintage cars and tractors. Entry fee is $15 per person paid upon gate entry.
Horsham
November 9
Pull out your frocks and fascinators, the Wimmera hospice Care Auxiliary hosting an Oaks Day fundraiser. Come along and enjoy a fun day at the Westside function centre for finger food, raffles and door prizes. Tickets are $55 per head. Book via Lesley on 0409 954 684.
Horsham
November 10
The Wimmera River Challenge is set to return for the milestone 10th time in November. Head to the Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex.
Horsham
November 24
Now Listen! Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks are steppin' out. Ross Wilson is hitting the road with his all-star band The Peaceniks to celebrate over 50 years of hits, including all the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect from an almost six decade career including tracks from his latest EP and everything in between. For more information, visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/ross-wilson-the-peaceniks-now-listen-were-steppin-out.
