Taylor ton, Clough's bag tops Grampians Cricket Association's round one

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 26 2023 - 6:00pm
A memorable century by Corey Taylor and four wickets by Will Clough top an entertaining round one of action in the Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade competition.

