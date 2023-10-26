A memorable century by Corey Taylor and four wickets by Will Clough top an entertaining round one of action in the Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade competition.
Defending champions Pomonal hosted St Andrews on Saturday, October 21, for a 45-over one-dayer.
Some classy swing bowling by left-hander Adam Haslett kept Pomonal to a low run rate, while Vincent Hamman gave Clayton Mackley and Glenn Keilor plenty to consider.
A bowling change saw Ned Bohner remove both opening batsmen. Enter Taylor.
The number three was near flawless in his innings, anchoring several vital partnerships, bringing the total from 2-32 to 5-207.
By the time he was dismissed for 102, Pomonal had posted 216 runs.
Brody Taylor was the pick of the St Andrews Bowlers, taking 3 for 31 of eight overs.
Chasing 220, St Andrews started slowly, losing Haslett for one. Brody Taylor faired better, posting 50 before retiring.
Liam Kaine broke through with two key wickets, followed by two more to centurion Corey Taylor.
Number 10 Sam Summers wagged the tail for St Andrews with 24 runs, but ultimately, the side was bowled out for 149 in 37 overs.
In the Great Western derby, Wil Clough took 4 for 24, and Matt Heffer hit a late innings 63 to help Swifts/Great Western 1 defeat Swifts/Great Western 2 by 45 runs.
The First XI started slow, as Austin Squire dismissed Jimmy Duxson for a duck and Tom Eckel for one.
A mini fightback from Jacob Dunn and Matthew Delzotto moved the total until some brilliant bowling saw both men back in the pavilion. A short 18-run cameo by Aiden Graveson boosted the total, but soon the First XI was looking at 7/66.
Heffer then smashed the Second XI to all parts of the park, hitting his 63 off 48 balls.
After 40 overs, they ended with 9/158.
Two early Clough wickets had the Second XI at 2/4; however, a Stewart MacPherson and Tom Collins partnership steadied the ship.
Stewart MacPherson was dismissed for 43 runs, and while Collins had several partners to work with, once he was dismissed for 43, the side was 6/109.
After 40 overs, the second XI was restricted to 8/113.
Halls Gap 1 comfortably defeated Rhymney/Moyston 2 by nine wickets.
Batting first, Rhymney/Moyston 2's Daniel Taylor (42 runs) gave the side a foundation, but his batting partners only stayed for a short time.
Glen Cosgriff's 30 of 29 balls boosted the side's total, but once he was dismissed, the side went from 5/95 to all out for 121.
Halls Gap's Jayde McMurtrie did most of the damage, taking 3 for 6 off three overs.
Halls Gap 1 wasted no time. Charlie Mcintosh hit 51 off 33 as the side chased down the total in 17 overs.
Adam McCormack finished on 39* off 22 balls.
Halls Gap 2 forfeited its game against Rhymney/Moyston 1.
This weekend, Halls Gap 2 host Pomonal, Rhymney/Moyston 1 take on Swifts/Great Western 2, Rhymney/Moyston 2 play Swifts/Great Western 1, and Chalambar play its first game of the year against Halls Gap 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.