How to make the transition from city slicking to country living

Engage with your new neighbours and other local community members to help feel settled in when making a move from the city to the country. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

As Australia's most densely populated state, Victoria has truly benefited from the meteoric development of its rural towns and cities.



More Melburnians are swapping their train seats for country streets, embracing all the opportunities that regional living has to offer.

But if you've been living in Melbourne your whole life and have largely grown accustomed to the realities of city slicking, then moving to the bush can be a trickier transition than you may initially expect.



You'll trade in 24-hour shopping centres for a sky full of stars, and expansive and interconnected public transport systems for lone rural highways.

So how can you make the move from city to country life as smooth and seamless as possible for yourself and your family?



We'll be answering this question below, by sharing our top tips for shifting from city slicking to country living.

Get yourself a car

It's virtually impossible to live in rural Australia without owning your own vehicle - especially if you live just outside of a regional township and will need to travel into town for work.



If this is the case, you should ideally look into buying a car or perhaps even looking into your car finance options.

Securing a loan can help you save a little extra money when budgeting for your big move.



After all, there are other big assets that you'll need to secure for yourself and your family in order to ensure that you can settle into your new settings with minimal fuss.

Find your new abode

Speaking of 'other big assets', one of the primary reasons why so many Victorian families are moving away from Melbourne is simply because of opportunities in real estate.



With the price of properties skyrocketing across Melbourne's metropolitan suburbs, growing families are setting their sights on booming regional areas like Geelong, Bendigo, Ararat, and even cities and towns along the Victorian and NSW stateline like Mildura and Albury-Wodonga.

But even though there's less competition in regional property markets, it can still take some time (and financial investment) to find a home that's suitable for your family.



So you'll want to start your regional house hunting process nice and early.

We also recommend working with a buyer's agent to remove the need for you to travel from Melbourne every time an auction may be taking place.



With a buyer's agent in your corner, you'll be able to secure a regional home within your budget and ideal timeframe.

Try and secure work before your big move

When we say your 'ideal timeframe', we of course mean after your job in Melbourne comes to a close and when your new job is set to commence.



And that's the thing - one of the major deterrents for people who daydream about moving regionally is simply the concern that they may not be able to find adequate work to support their new life in the country.



Yes, employment opportunities are guaranteed to be a little slimmer in regional areas, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find a role that utilises all your skill sets and qualifications.

In fact, the federal government actually provides many resources and programmes solely for finding and filling regional jobs.



With a little preliminary research, you should be able to find local skills gaps fairly quickly in all your shortlisted regional centres.



And who knows?



Maybe the skills gaps you find could end up helping you decide where you and your family move to.

Familiarise yourself with local business hours

As we briefly mentioned, it's pretty rare to find any kind of business that's open for 24 hours out in the country.



If you've grown accustomed to doing a Macca's run at 2am on weekends, then you'll need to sit with the fact that this likely won't be an experience you can retain when living in the country - unless your home is right by a 24-hour truck stop.

In all seriousness though, it's definitely worth looking into the opening and closing times of all your local shops, post offices, and other services you may be looking to access for yourself and your family.



Being aware of local business hours can help you plan your day-to-day habits accordingly, and reduce the risks of your family finding themselves without toilet paper at the worst possible time.

Get acquainted with local transport and other amenities

Although we did stress that getting a car is vital to living in the country, your regional home will likely still have their own regional bus network or other local transportation services (i.e. a VLine train station).



If this is the case, then you'll want to make sure that you're familiar with the basic timetable touted by these transport services - just on the off chance that you'll ever need to catch the bus home.

It's also a good idea to get yourself acquainted with all of your other local amenities, including police, hospital, and fire services, as well as other more recreational services like libraries.



Grab yourself membership cards wherever you may need them, and add some magnets to your fridge that have all the emergency numbers you'll need.

Get involved with your local community

Finally, the best way to feel settled in your new country surroundings is to engage with your new neighbours and other local community members.



Speak to the staff at your new local cafe, and attend community events like fundraisers or festivals.



In doing so, you'll help solidify both yourself and your wider family's presence in your country community, ensuring that you can make new friends and feel genuinely welcome in this brand new setting.