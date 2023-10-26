Alexandra Oval resurfacing works begin as the Ararat Rural City Council looks to ensure the the ground maintains an 'up-to-standard' playing surface for sporting clubs.
The venue is home to both the Ararat Rats an the Ararat Eagles, with the ground seeing regular usage during the winter season.
The project involves installing an improved drainage and irrigation system, kerb and channel works, and the new surface will be of AFL standard.
The $200,000 project funded by Ararat Rural City Council's Capital Works program.
"Ararat's premier sporting facility will undergo a major upgrade over spring and summer to resurface the turf," Ararat Rural City Mayor, Jo Armstrong said.
"Alexandra Oval was last resurfaced in the 1980s and with the turf widely utilised by local sporting clubs, it has experienced significant wear.
"Council sees this oval resurfacing project as a priority; this upgrade ensures local clubs are provided with the best possible surface to train and play on.
"This upgrade is an investment in local sport and our community and would enhance the Alexandra Oval sporting ground for many years to come."
Council crews will carry out works on Alexandra Oval with the project is expected to be completed in time for the 2024 Wimmera and Mininera Football seasons.
During this time, club training will be undertaken at Kokoda Park and other available facilities.
