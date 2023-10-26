Ultimate living and entertaining | Ararat House of the Week

This executive home on one acre is just minutes from Ararat's CBD.
The kitchen has stone waterfall benchtops, stainless steel appliances, and a butler's pantry, and the adjacent dining area and three separate living zones provide lots of space.
There's a media room with a built-in sound system and projector screen.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and a double vanity ensuite, while the other three bedrooms have built-in robes and share a family bathroom with a double vanity.
Outside there is a large undercover entertaining area overlooking a solar heated pool, a large shed with mezzanine storage, a double garage with remote entry, and a spacious outdoor area perfect for kids' entertainment.
