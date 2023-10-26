The Ararat Advertiser
39 Jengarla Court, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
October 27 2023 - 9:30am
Ultimate living and entertaining | Ararat House of the Week
4 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 39 Jengarla Court, Ararat
  • $990,000 - $1,040,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
  • CONTACT: Michael Fratin 0409 184 572
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This executive home on one acre is just minutes from Ararat's CBD.

