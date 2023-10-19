Update: The blaze is now under control.
Earlier: Emergency services are battling a blaze on the Western Highway between Ararat and Stawell.
Since 3.53pm, about 10 crews are trying to control a bushfire on Military Bypass, Old Brewery and McKays Woolshed roads in Armstrong.
Crews from Stawell, Ararat, Crowlands, Joel Joel, Moyston, Pomonal and Great Western are present.
The grass and scrub fire is spreading and threatening nearby vineyard; however, it is understood the blaze is not affecting the train line at this point in time.
The Western Highway is not closed; however, motorists are warned traffic may be slower than normal as emergency services work to bring the blaze under control.
For up to date information, visit https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/ or https://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.