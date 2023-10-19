The Ararat Advertiser
Emergency services fight bushfire on Military Bypass Round in Armstrong

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 19 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
Update: The blaze is now under control.

