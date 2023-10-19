A prisoner who allegedly escaped Langi Kal Kal prison and was on the run for 45 days has been found by detectives in Ballarat.
50 year-old Daniel Briffa allegedly escaped the correctional facility at Trawalla on September 4.
The escape prompted a large police response in Ballarat and a call-out for information on his location.
Detectives from the Fugitive Squad and the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit made the arrest "without incident" at home in Ballarat East about 10.30am on Thursday, October 19.
"A significant search has been underway for him ... and police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
The man was due to face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
