Crime

Langi Kal Kal prison escapee Daniel Briffa arrested in Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 3:44pm
A prisoner who allegedly escaped Langi Kal Kal prison and was on the run for 45 days has been found by detectives in Ballarat.

