Any dream will do in Ararat as Joseph and the technicolour Dreamcoat hits the stage in June, 2024.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical will be put on by the Ararat Musical Comedy Society (AMCS) with first time director, Leanne McCready, to lead the production.
Mrs McCready comes to this production with more than 40 years experience performing on stage in Ararat, Stawell and Horsham.
She is also the choir director at Ararat West Primary School and has also written and directed their many biennial productions, with one to also be staged in 2024.
"Joseph is a bright and upbeat show that defies you not to dance in the aisles at the end," Mrs McCready said.
"The production has a huge number of roles, for people of all ages, including a children's chorus and dancers.
"We so loved having children involved in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this year and we hope to attract a great group of younger cast members for the children's chorus for next year's show.
The AMCS will also be on the lookout for men to play the roles of Joseph, his brothers and other characters, while there are also plenty of female roles and a large female chorus.
The story follows Joseph, his father's favourite son, who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and taken to Egypt, where he endures a series of adventures in which his spirit and humanity are continually challenged.
He is purchased by Potiphar where thwarting advances from Potiphar's wife lands him in jail.
When news of Joseph's gift to interpret dreams reaches the Pharaoh, Joseph is well on his way to becoming second in command.
Eventually his brothers, having suffered greatly, unknowingly find themselves grovelling at the feet of the brother they betrayed but no longer recognise, where he reveals himself and all are reconciled.
Set to an engaging range of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock'n'roll, this Old Testament tale has something for everyone.
Ararat Musical Comedy Society is currently in the process of merging with the Ararat Theatre Company and looks forward to announcing the group's new name soon, which Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be performed under.
"AMCS is a supportive and inclusive group which welcomes anyone who would like to be on stage or work behind the scenes, and we will look forward to seeing you all at the information night early next year," Mrs McCready said.
An information night will be held in late January, with anyone looking for more information encouraged to keep an eye out on the AMCS Facebook group.
