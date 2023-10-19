The Ararat Advertiser
18 Darcy Street, Stawell

By Ararat House of the Week
Updated October 20 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Charm and modern comforts
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 18 Darcy Street, Stawell
  • Sale by fixed date, closing noon Oct 31 (unless sold prior), indicative range $340,000 - $360,000
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Hayley Cox 0419 834 530
  • INSPECT: 10.15-10.45am Saturday

This low-maintenance, solid brick veneer home on a corner block has house-wide evaporative cooling and the carpeted lounge features gas heating and an overhead fan.

