Charm and modern comforts

This low-maintenance, solid brick veneer home on a corner block has house-wide evaporative cooling and the carpeted lounge features gas heating and an overhead fan.
A separate dining area provides space for family meals.
The main bedroom has built-in robes and a ceiling fan. The others also have ceiling fans and one also has a built-in robe.
Outdoors there's a covered entertaining area with polycarbonate roof sheeting and shade cloth, plus a carport with a roller door, a 4,500L water tank with pump, colorbond fencing, established gardens, and a Steelchief shed on a slab.
