Ararat Harness Racing Club to host annual Girls Night Out event

By Tony Logan
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 9:30am
Picture: Sally Organ (owner), Tim O'Brien (trainer) & James Herbertson (driver) with lightly raced 8yo gelding Dancingallalone after their victory at Ararat's August meeting. Picture supplied by Ararat Harness Racing Club
The Ararat Harness Racing Club plays host to an eight-event card under the lights at R.T. White Raceway on Wednesday, October 18.

