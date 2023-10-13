How Aussie Netizens can bolster their internet speeds

Just because you live in rural Australia doesn't mean you can't enjoy fast internet speeds.



This guide is for keeping outback Aussies firmly connected to the World Wide Web- whether that's for gaming, working or studying remotely, shopping online, or simply staying in touch with the others.

Thankfully, setting up your WiFi connection so it's poised to provide swift download and upload speeds is actually easier than you may expect it to be.



In fact, you can connect yourself up to the web without even needing to facilitate complex connections or read through pages upon pages of technical jargon.



Sometimes it's as easy as moving your router to another room, or buying a set of reliable ethernet cables.

To help provide you with some extra guidance, here's our step-by-step guide on boosting your home internet speeds with ease.

1. Set your router in the right place

When you first set up your home network, you might not have known how important the placement of your modem and router actually is.



If your modem/router is too high or low, the signals could be sent into thin air.



And if your router is too far, or has too many obstructions between it and your devices, that could be your issue.

The ideal placement is in the centre of your house, on a shelf at shoulder height, and with as little walls and furniture in the way as possible.



So reassess where your router has currently been placed and consider where in your home you could expect to enjoy a stronger signal.

2. Go shopping for upgrades

If your connection hasn't been keeping up, the problem could be due to your hardware.



So if you have a router that's already a few years old, why not consider swapping it out for a more updated model?

Technological leaps and bounds are made every couple years, so routers can't always keep up.



And yes, all the techy details can make choosing a new router a little overwhelming, but you just need to know what features or specifications to look for.



For instance, for a home, you generally want to consider just the speed and the range (i.e. bandwidth).



Modems with an antenna (or two) are better for range, and you can read the speeds that that modem is capable of delivering from right off the box.

3. Set up a Wi-Fi extender

If you have a big house, a long range router isn't always the best option.



Often what you need is one or two wifi-extenders plugged in around the wifi dead zones.



They're cheaper than a big router upgrade, and since you can place them as you please, they can be placed to better fit your home.



Setting them up is a snap too, so for coverage problems, an extender should be the first thing you try.

4. Choose the right internet plan

Though paying for more internet can be a pain, sometimes that's all you can do.



First, do a speed test and compare the numbers with the plan you're paying for.



If they're neck and neck, even during peak hours, then your plan is the problem.



Talk to your internet provider and work out what plan better suits your needs.

5. Watch out for rush hour

Generally speaking, you can expect your internet speeds to be a little slower from 7-11pm every night.



This is because this tends to be the peak traffic period for most areas across Australia.



Think about all the people who'd also be in their homes at that time, using their internet to stream movies or TV shows or even play games online.

Even the internet infrastructure in the city struggles to provide strong connections with all this evening traffic.



So if you can, set your downloads or watch your shows outside of this time.



That way, you can enjoy less interruptions.

6. Consider a different service provider

Just as Optus and Telstra have different coverage zones, internet providers do too.



In fact, most internet providers use these telephone companies' infrastructure to provide their service.



That means that some towns will be better suited to one internet provider over another.



The best way to find out which is for you is to either check coverage maps, or ask an expert.

7. Look at satellite connections

Sometimes the telephone wires and poles nearby just don't cut it. Either because you're living in the outback, or because they're poorly maintained.



Eitherway, if a stronger connection is your concern, you can go long-range with a satellite connection.

This will require some installation, and since you're pinging your signal into outer space, you get some lag when you're gaming.



But sometimes it's the best solution, and it's the only way to get the internet in some parts of the country.

8. Switch to a mobile hotspot

When your broadband is failing you, but your mobile isn't, you should consider upgrading your mobile data plan. For this you can buy a dedicated mobile hotspot, which will act as your new router, or you can switch your phone over to hotspot mode when you get home.

Either way, switching to mobile data usage can certainly improve both connection and internet speeds. The only downside, however, is that these plans are often more expensive too. So be sure to weigh up the costs before you do this swapover.

9. Manage your network priorities

First, check your modem's configuration site for all the devices you have connected. Often it'll tell you which are using the most bandwidth, and you can start prioritising from there. By setting first priority to certain devices - like your TV, or your laptop - you can funnel bandwidth to the devices that need the fewest interruptions. You might not be squeezing more speed out of your modem, but it's a quick and easy fix that will at least stop your videos from stuttering.

Conclusion