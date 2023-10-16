The Ararat Advertiser
Volunteers recognised for 25 years of service to EGHS

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023 - 6:00pm
East Grampians Health Service has recognised the work and support of its 150 volunteers at the 18th Volunteer Service Recognition Awards.

