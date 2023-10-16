East Grampians Health Service has recognised the work and support of its 150 volunteers at the 18th Volunteer Service Recognition Awards.
At the awards, 15 volunteers were recognised for five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service.
Willaura Health Care Auxiliary volunteer Heather Fleming and East Grampians Health Service Auxiliary volunteers Leonie King and Kathryn Tucker were also recognised for their 25 years of volunteering with EGHS.
The event was attended by EGHS executive, staff and volunteers and hosted by EGHS Board Vice Chair Cam Evans.
Awards were presented by Board Director Lisa Davidson and was entertainment provided by staff member Lionel Holt.
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush paid tribute to the 150 volunteers who work across many different areas of the health service.
"Our extraordinary volunteers are an integral part of our EGHS community, and we are here to celebrate their outstanding efforts," Mr Bush said.
"Volunteers dedicate countless hours to enrich the lives of our patients, residents and consumers and our staff appreciate their support.
"They provide comfort and care to those in need, and this does not go unnoticed. They have become part of the fabric of East Grampians Health Service.
"Congratulations to all our long service award recipients."
Other volunteers recognised included Kimbra Chirstie (20 years), Kaye Chamings, Chris Clark, Jan Laidlaw, Helenmary MacLeod (15 years), Elaine Richie (10 years), Glenys Andrew, John Richardson, Michelle Swanwick, Sherrie Hunt, Wayne Mortensen, and Adele Coutts (5 years).
