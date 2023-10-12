The Ararat Advertiser
AFL Western District reveals MDFL player points, salary caps

By Matt Hughes
October 13 2023 - 3:00am
AFL Western District introduced a new player points system that assesses a side's results over the previous four years in a bid to equalise competitions. Picture by Ben Fraser
Caramut and Moyston-Willaura will receive a slight leg up next year as AFL Western District introduces a new player points system that assesses a side's results over the previous four years in a bid to equalise competitions.

