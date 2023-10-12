Caramut and Moyston-Willaura will receive a slight leg up next year as AFL Western District introduces a new player points system that assesses a side's results over the previous four years in a bid to equalise competitions.
The Swans and Puma will receive 46 player points, while the remainder of the competition receive 45.
Under the previous system, clubs were given a points cap based on the previous season.
Each player is allocated a points value based on their experience and movement around leagues, with 'home' players - those who have played a minimum of 40 junior games at a club - worth one point and ex-AFL players worth the maximum six.
The policy has been developed under AFL Victoria's Community Sustainability Program and aims to help foster sustainability focusing on development and retention of players.
"The reality of this system is there's an equalisation component to it," AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon said.
The 2024 point allocations were based on the past four seasons (2019, '21, '22 and '23) with the decisions made before the end of the 2023 campaign.
"We've got to have these salary cap points out by the 31st of August, so I think it was about where they sat on the ladder two weeks before the 31st," Muldoon said.
Clubs received a letter on August 30 outlining the player points allocation for each team.
In the letter, clubs were also informed of their allowable player payments for the upcoming season, with the MDFL's capped at $75,000.
Each club was able to apply for reassessment for their 2024 allocation until September 28 with results yet to be made official.
"Clearly we understand that this is probably a new concept, so there is some flexibility in 2024 for clubs to apply for extra points if they feel as though they're being disadvantaged," Muldoon said.
"Going forward what we would love is, once we get this ranking system in place is that clubs will know what their points are because they'll be able to do the rankings system themselves."
