East Grampians Health Service has welcomed three new Board Directors, as the Victorian Minister for Health Maryanne Thomas appointed Megan Shea, Lisa Davidson, and Debbie Rybicki.
An Ararat local and a teacher from Marion College, Ms Shea has an interest in health after having taught VCE health an human development and junior health for many years.
She said she applied to join the board as she wanted to expand her knowledge about the operational side of the health system.
"I am looking forward to learning and growing," said Ms Shea.
"I am surrounded by some very professional and experienced people who I admire, and I am excited to further develop my knowledge of the health system and governance."
Seeing familiar faces on a tour of EGHS has been a highlight in the early days of being a Board Director for Ms Shea.
"It was really lovely to see past students who I have taught or coached (in netball), now working and happy in their chosen profession," she said.
As a Human Resource consultant from Great Western, Ms Davidson's past experience fitted well with EGHS's indicated interest in bringing in someone with human resources skills.
"The service provided by the organisation is crucial, and as a user of the services myself, I was keen to contribute my skills and expertise to its continued success," she said.
"I also had some exposure to the hospital through being a volunteer member of the Community Consultative Committee and was impressed with the approach of the Board and the CEO from what I had experienced through that forum.
"As a Board Director, I am excited about the potential to contribute to the service. I look forward to being actively involved in strategic decision-making processes and contributing what I can based on my skills and background."
As a healthcare professional and communications specialist from Buninyong, Ms Rybicki said by joining the Board she hoped to leverage off the unique value she could contribute to the strategic leadership of public health care delivery.
"I am looking forward to working with a skills focused Board to improve the health and wellbeing of the community," she said.
"Getting to know the other Directors has been great, there is a shared passion to serve the local community.".
Ms Davidson agreed, saying that she has really enjoyed the opportunity to engage with fellow board members, executives and employees.
East Grampians Health Service Board has re-elected Ken Weldin as Chairperson, continuing in the position he has held for the past year.
